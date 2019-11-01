Police Investigate Afternoon Rollover Crash near HEB

San Angelo, TX — Just before 3:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the area of Sherwood Way and Avenue N for the report of a rollover vehicle crash with possible entrapment.

Arriving officers discovered a 2017 Nissan SUV resting on its roof in HEB’s parking lot. The driver, a 39-year-old woman, had already been assisted out of the vehicle by an off-duty San Angelo Police Officer who was near the crash when it occurred. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the Nissan’s driver had been eastbound on Avenue N when her vehicle was struck by a 2016 Buick passenger car that had exited HEB’s parking lot. The force of the collision caused the Nissan to spin around clockwise and hit the curb, causing it to flip over onto the roof and collide with another vehicle that was unoccupied.

After the first collision, the Buick continued out onto Avenue N where it collided with a 2008 Toyota SUV that had also been traveling east on Avenue N. The Toyota’s driver, a 75-year-old woman, was not injured.

The Buick’s driver, an 87-year-old woman, went to an area hospital by private vehicle for evaluation of non-incapacitating injuries. The woman received a citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way from Private Drive.