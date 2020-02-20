Plant Talk with Plant Expert Mike Glaspie

Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie stops by the KLST studio to talk with Kristen about taking care of plants throughout these changing temperatures. Mike also takes some of your questions including: Bleeding Hearts plant removal , when Creek Myrtles will return, when to plant onions, and trimming Creek Myrtles.

