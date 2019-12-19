Breaking News
Plant Talk with Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie

Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie answers your questions about working with plants with the warm and cold temperatures, is it a good time to prune Esperanza plants, how frost can affect plants, when is the best time for pruning peach trees, and other plant maintenance questions.

