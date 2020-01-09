Plant Talk with Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie

Local Plant Expert Mike Glaspie stops by the KLST Studio to answer some of your plant care questions including when should you trim peach trees that are starting to bear fruit early, when to trim back rose bushes, and how often should you water an indoor ivy plant.

