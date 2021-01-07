Pfluger’s first piece of legislation safeguards the oil and gas industry

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the offices of August Pfluger, Pfluger introduced his first piece of legislation to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. This piece of legislation is titled the “Saving America’s Energy Future Act.” To read more about it, check out the full release below:

Washington, D.C. – Late Wednesday night, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced his first piece of legislation, the Saving America’s Energy Future Act, which prohibits the Biden administration from declaring a moratorium on issuing new oil and gas permits for drilling on federal lands.

Original cosponsors include Representatives Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Stephanie Bice (OK-05), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Yvette Herrell (NM-2), Brian Babin (TX-36), Chip Roy (TX-21), Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Pat Fallon (TX-4), and Jodey Arrington (TX-19).

Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): “My primary concern in Congress is to protect our oil and gas industry from the radical Democrats who will soon control the House, Senate, and White House. President-Elect Joe Biden campaigned on the promise to shut down drilling on all federal lands and phase out fossil fuels. This, in conjunction with ludicrous policies like the Green New Deal, could mean the end to our oil and gas industry and the American economy as we know it. The Permian Basin produces over 40% of our nation’s energy. This is clean, affordable, reliable energy that powers our nation, heats our homes, and allows us to defend ourselves. Energy security is national security, and nothing could be more important.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23): “It’s no secret that Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration are going to do everything they can to hamper Texas’ energy industry,” said Congressman Tony Gonzales. “We need to be doing everything in our power to protect these blue collar jobs across the 23rd District. I’m looking forward to working with Congressman Pfluger to move forward this measure that will block Democrats from issuing a moratorium on new oil and gas leases and drill permits on federal lands.”

Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-05): “I’m proud to join as a cosponsor of the ‘Saving America’s Energy Future Act’ to help keep Oklahoma’s oil and gas companies drilling. The legislation will help prevent further restrictions on future leasing or drilling on approved federal lands. The oil and gas industry is the backbone of Oklahoma’s economy and as a nation, we should be focused on growing the economy, not stifling progress with more government overreach.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13): “As someone who grew up working as a roustabout in the West Texas oil fields, I know firsthand how important oil and gas production is to our economy in Texas’ 13th Congressional District. While the Democrats push bad energy policies like the Green New Deal—which would decimate our ability to produce vital resources—I am proud to co-sponsor legislation like the Saving America’s Energy Future Act. This legislation will go a long way to help maintain America’s energy independence and Texas’ position as the nation’s leading oil and gas producer.”

Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-04): “America has never been more energy independent than she is today. But affordable, bountiful fuel sources aren’t just a talking point. They produce real, tangible results for all Americans by providing opportunities for hard working families to lower their monthly costs and sustaining countless jobs nationwide. I’m proud to support this bill to ensure our federal lands remain open to this development.”

Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36): “It is critical that we continue to create reliable, affordable energy here in America by implementing a long-term strategy that maximizes domestic energy production. I am proud to support this important piece of legislation that does just that.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19): “I am proud to support my fellow West Texan, Representative Pfluger, and am grateful for his leadership to stop the federal government from banning drilling on public lands. These anti-oil and gas mandates and regulations will destroy our economy, raise costs on consumers, and threaten our nation’s security by increasing our reliance on foreign oil.”

Kirk Edwards, President and CEO of Latigo Petroleum: “We must continue to fight for our oil and gas industry which provides critical funding for our infrastructure and public schools. I am proud to see Congressman Pfluger (TX-11) introduce a bill in his first week in Congress that does just that.”

The Permian Basin is the largest oil producing region in the United States and home to over 200,000 jobs directly supported by the industry.

United States natural gas and oil production has lifted over 1 billion people out of poverty over the last ten years. The U.S. has also reduced the six key harmful pollutants by 77% since 1970 (the cleanest on record), despite an energy increase of 48% due to a 285% increase in the GDP, a 60% population grown, and 195% increase in miles traveled.