Pet Talk with Dr. Zachary Schulze

Dr. Zachary Schulze with the North Bentwood Veterinary Hospital and Boarding stops by the KLST studio to talk with Jay about food you should avoid giving pets, pets making sounds while dreaming, how changing of temperatures can affect our animals, the gifts the hospital gave the pets in their care, and possible new year resolutions you can make for your pets.

