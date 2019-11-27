“Pet Nights with Santa” at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners can have their furry friend take a picture with Santa this holiday season!

“Pet Nights with Santa” will take place every Tuesday until December 17th at Sunset Mall.

Pet owners can bring their dogs, cats and even other pets — like bunnies.

The photo opportunity has been happening for a few years now and happens at the “Santa Spot” sponsored by AmeriGroup.

Pet owners can get a discount owners by bringing in a donation of dog food.

If you bring a food donation, you can get 20% off of package B. Please bring your pet and bring a donation!,” said Lloydell Englert.

The next “Pet Nights with Santa” will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.