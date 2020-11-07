People Plant Connection hosted annual pumpkin festival this morning

This was the most pumpkins the PPC has ever had in their pumpkin festival history

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The People Plant Connection hosted their 7th annual pumpkin festival this morning.

The festival held many activities such as a giant pumpkin weigh-in, crafts and games for kids, and a “pup-kin” costume contest for puppies. Staff members offered vegetable seeds and information about fall and winter vegetable gardening. The PPC also served free hot dogs to attendees. Participants and staff members wore masks and practiced social distancing as long as the event lasted.

“This time we had 10 entries and the winner was 83 pounds,” People Plant Connection staff member Susan Stanfield said. “We had some really big ones and then 40 pounds 30 pounds so they’re fun. They grow real fast and we’ve tried to encourage families to grow them together. It’s a really good thing for kids to do.”

This was the most pumpkins the PPC has ever had in their pumpkin festival history.