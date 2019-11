Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Out-the-Door Forecast for Tuesday, November 26th. Temperatures will be on the warm side today with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s around 8am. Today will be a very warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout most of the Concho Valley today. Keep in mind that tomorrow will bring us cooler temperatures, we'll let you know more in our newscasts and right here on Conchovalleyhompage.com