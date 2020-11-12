Pedro Montañez set to retire after serving in National Guard, Air Force, and Navy

November 11 is Veterans Day. In honor of the significance of this date, we wanted to share some veterans’ and active duty service members’ stories with you.

Pedro Montañez, National Guard, Air Force, Navy

“Hello my name is Pedro Montañez. I’m a native of Puerto Rico. I’ve served for 24 years approximately. I will retire in January of 2021 after 24 years serving in first the National Guard, then the Air Force, then switched to the Navy. Navy is my last branch.

Diversity of being from a different place and different culture has been good and has been challenging throughout all these years. The first is, as you can hear, I have a thick accent and all the time that I speak sometimes people say, ‘okay now can you repeat it in English’ after I’ve been trying.

Another thing, when they ask you where you are and I say Puerto Rico they ask me, ‘do you need a passport?’ they have even asked me ‘what part of Mexico is that?’

Puerto Rico, for those that don’t know yet, is an island in the Caribbean which is a commonwealth of the United States and we are United States since 1911. We have served in the WWII, we have served in every single conflict that United States has been around so we Puerto Ricans have been part of it.

Not everyone in the Navy is a Navy SEAL, is not the typical. We have different skills. We have different things that we do and sometimes you don’t need the force or to look like to be effective and to be part of the greatest Air Force, Navy, Marine, and Army of the United States.”