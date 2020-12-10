Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on West Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department says they are investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened just before 5:30 a.m. on December 10, 2020.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of the West Houston Harte Expressway Frontage Road near Woodspring Suites for a welfare check. The call came from a passerby who spotted a body lying in the roadway.

Police say that shortly after receiving the initial call, San Angelo Public Safety Communications got another call. This call came from the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the crash.

According to police, “The preliminary crash investigation revealed the pedestrian, a transient man later identified as 31-year-old John Hartman of Hawley, Texas, was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a Nissan Maxima that was traveling eastbound on the frontage road. The vehicle’s driver, a 30-year-old San Angelo woman, was not injured. Hartman was formally pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck.”