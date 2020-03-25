Pedestrian fatality in Crockett County

OZONA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a one vehicle crash Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of an Ozona man.

Preliminary investigation shows Vehicle #1, a 2019 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by Leija David of Ozona, was traveling east on Avenue K approaching the intersection of Avenue J. The pedestrian, 69 year-old Juan Francisco Espara, was walking west, crossing the intersection of Avenue K & Avenue J. David, entered the intersection of Avenue K & Avenue J, and due to environmental obstructions from the sun on the eastern horizon, struck Espara. Espara suffered serious bodily injury and was later pronounced deceased at the Ozona Family Health Center by Doctor Marcus Sims.

No further information is available at this time.

