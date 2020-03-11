Pedal cycling pair caught stealing mail face multiple charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas (from the offices of the San Angelo Police Department) – Just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Dallas Street for the report of a man and woman riding bicycles and stealing mail from mailboxes.

Officers converged on the area and located the pedal-cyclists near Garfield and Dallas. During the investigative stop, the female pedal-cyclist lied about her identity and presented an identification card that did not belong to her. The woman was arrested for Failure to Identify and her identity was eventually confirmed as 28-year-old Yesenia Vera, who had three outstanding warrants of arrest. Vera was also in possession of suspected Methamphetamine.

The male pedal-cyclist, identified as 31-year-old Michael Guevara, was arrested for an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. Guevara was also in possession of suspected Methamphetamine.

In addition to the narcotics, Vera and Guevara were in possession of multiple pieces of opened and unopened mail that belonged to various people as well as handwritten notes that contained personal identifying information and banking information that belonged to various people.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, Vera was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice, and her warrants. Guevara was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Possession of Marijuana and his warrant.

Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are conducting a comprehensive follow-up investigation into the large amount of seized mail and other forms of identifying information and they will work to contact the victims and return their documents in the coming weeks.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

If you have surveillance video of the pair accessing mailboxes or committing other theft in the area during the hours prior to the arrests, please contact the Department at (325) 657-4264 and reference case 2020-3478.

The Department would like to commend the citizen who observed the theft and had the willingness to report it