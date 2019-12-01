Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch celebrates the last weekend of the fall season

This weekend Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch is having their last hurrah for the fall season.

Their fall season runs from mid-September through Sunday, December 1st.

The primary mission is agriculture and advocacy for children of all ages and adults.

People are able to participate in fun, outdoor activities and learn about where their food comes from and what their clothes are made from.

They also offer field trips on weekdays, which owner Crystal Braden says has made for a great turnout, because not one spot was left open this year.

“We’ve been here since October of 2017 so this was our third fall season, and each year it gets a little bit better and a little bit better, so this year has been really great,” Braden says.

Both Crystal and her husband own Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch.

They’ll be having a Christmas event called “Pumpkins and Poinsettias” on December 14th and 15th.