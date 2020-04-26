PaulAnn Baptist Church gives boxed meals to San Angelo residents during pandemic

SAN ANGELO, TX – PaulAnn Baptist Church in San Angelo held another meal distribution event for residents on Saturday, April 25. For two hours volunteers and church staff handed out hundreds of box meals provided by Chick-Fil-A.

This time around their partnership with Chick-Fil-A enabled more residents to be served. “We have 1,400 meals and it’s for anybody,” said Ashley James a worship leader with PaulAnn Baptist. “We just want you all to come out, drive through, it’s super safe and we have social distancing set up. Everyone’s wearing masks and gloves, so you can come through, we hand you your food, there’s no catch.”

PaulAnn’s previous event featured home cooked barbecue, and was so well attended that they began early. For information on any future community initiatives, visit the PaulAnn church website.