Parks master plan public meetings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday afternoon at the McNease Convention Center, the City of San Angelo held two public meetings.

The purpose of the meetings was for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to gather input from both the advisory board and the public on the developing Parks and Recreation master plan.

The Master Plan is typically updated every 5 years and provides direction based on public input and desires for park development and recreation programming.

The City developed a plan in 2001 that was updated in 2005. The City then created a new plan in 2012. Master plans provide direction based on public input and desires for park development and recreation programming. Some direct results of previous plans include Kirby Community Park, the River project, the dog park and a new boat ramp at Lake Nasworthy, which is currently being designed.

Having an updated master plan also allows the City to compete for grants from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Since adoption of the 2001 plan, the City has earned nearly $2 million from TPWD for park and trail development. To remain competitive for state grant funding, a city must adopt an updated master plan every five years.

“That directs us in what we should focus on in terms of improvements to the parks over the next 5 or 7 years. It also helps us compete for grants, particularly with the state for recreation, trail, or boating access grants,” said Carl White, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of San Angelo.

If you missed Monday afternoon’s meetings, the city will also gather public input through a month-long online survey and through the city’s social media sites.