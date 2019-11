The 26th annual Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights will begin with the “soft” opening on Friday, December 6th and will run every night through Tuesday, December 31st. The Tour will open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights, and from 6 p.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings. A suggested cash donation of $5 per vehicle is greatly appreciated, and families are invited to walk, run, bike, or drive the Tour.

Concho Christmas Celebration has become a community and state-wide tradition, and was honored by Texas Monthly Magazine as being one of the top 5 holiday light tours in the State of Texas. The Tour has blossomed from a simple walking tour in the El Paseo de Santa Angela to a multi-mile journey along the Concho River, featuring over three million lights and more than seventy-five life-size Christmas Greeting Cards. With this year’s new dazzling light scene “The Concho Christmas Celebration Train,” and other new additions along the way, the tour is sure to thrill young and old alike.