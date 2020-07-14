Paint Rock schools seeking partial street ownership for student safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Paint Rock Independent School District is trying to acquire the rights to several sections of street. District staff will speak at the Paint Rock city council meeting on Tuesday, July 14 in the hopes of accomplishing this goal. The district wants to acquire sections of Guion Avenue, Pike Street and Blacker Street which will eliminate traffic through the campus property and connect the majority of their buildings all on one property.

The school has been trying to acquire these blocks for over a decade, and had previously taken steps in that direction at a council meeting where they were granted permission to install gates. “10 years ago we asked again,” explained Ron Cline, Superintendent of Schools for Paint Rock ISD. “At the same meeting we talked them into letting us put gates over here. Now we just want to make it official and deed the property to us. It also allows us with our track project going on, one of the things we’ve had to do was had to move where our bleachers were and tore down a concession stand. With everything that has even more traffic going across here.”

The district says acquiring these streets would not only make students safer but also allow for future expansion on the campus. Concho Valley Homepage will update this story following feedback from the Tuesday, July 14 Paint Rock city council meeting.