Paint Rock ISD offers water and showers to help those in need

PAINT ROCK, Texas – We have a statement from Ron Cline, the superintendent of Paint Rock ISD:

We at Paint Rock ISD are wanting to help those in the greater Paint Rock community in this state wide weather emergency situation. We understand that many are without electricity, power, running water, and/or showers. In order to help, PRISD will be opening our new gym and locker rooms on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 & 17 from 2pm until 6pm, to those PRISD area residents who need to come get water and/or showers.

Because of COVID 19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Everyone must use the front entrances and exits to the cafeteria. Individuals may park in the gym parking lot.

Only two individuals of the same sex will be allowed into the locker rooms at a time. Males will use male locker rooms. Females will use female locker rooms. Individuals should bring their own toiletries, change of clothes, and towels.

Individuals who are needing water for personal or family consumption are encouraged to bring containers to transport water back to their homes. No water trucks or trailers.

We hope this will benefit you in this time of need.