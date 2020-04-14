Paint Rock ISD closes schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 year

Due to the Coronavirus, Paint Rock ISD has made the decision to keep schools closed through the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school district decided to keep schools closed and continue with on-line and long distance instruction, as well as meal services for the rest of the school year.

Paint Rock ISD also says that ceremonies for High School and Kindergarten Graduations will take place in a modified arrangement. Both ceremonies will be live streamed, and further details are to come.

We will bring you updates to this story as they become available.