Pageant life going digital amid ongoing coronavirus concerns

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo local, and Miss Texas Teen, Natalie Dragt has had a passion for modeling since middle school, and participated in pageants for several years now. As with many things currently, the way that works, is changing. Much of the participants presentations and interviews are having to be submitted via video and carried out on Zoom or Facetime.

Many projects, such as Dragt’s public speaking on self-esteem, are on hold. Also on hold are the social aspects of pageant work that is a big part of what participants sign up for. “With COVID, we’ve had to stay connected through Zoom, FaceTime, social media,” explained Dragt. “That’s been the biggest change because we sign up for a pageant, and sign up for that social aspect and sign up for new people and to make new friends and we really didn’t get to see everyone in person this year but we still did a really good job.”

It is Dragt’s hope that by July, when the international finals are scheduled, that it will be safe to travel. In the meantime, she and other participants are continuing to work on personal projects and communicate via social media.