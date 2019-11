Good Morning Concho Valley! KLST Meteorologist Jay Martin has your Out-the-Door Forecast. Temperatures will be cooler than they were yesterday with temperatures staying in the low 40s around 8am for most of the Concho Valley. We will warm up, however not as warm as yesterday, with temperatures getting up into the upper 50s by the late afternoon hours.

We also would like to remind our viewers that due to Thanksgiving holiday, we will only be having our 10pm newscast on Thanksgiving Day.