Out-the-door Forecast for Wednesday, January 1st

Temperatures to start your New Year’s Day will be in the lower 40s with cloudy skies. We will slowly warm up into the mid 50s by the lunchtime hours with the mostly cloudy skies for most of the Concho Valley. By the late afternoon hours, expect temperatures to be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies to end your day.

