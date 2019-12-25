Out-the-door Forecast for Wednesday, December 25th

Temperatures will start in the cooler side on this Christmas Morning, with most of the Concho Valley in the low-to-mid 40s. Overall, the day should remain sunny with some clouds with temperatures in the mid 60s by lunchtime and mid 70s by the late afternoon hours.

