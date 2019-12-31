Out-the-door Forecast for Tuesday, December 31st

Temperatures to start your New Year’s Eve will start of in the 20s for the Concho Valley, so you may want to wear your jacket as you head out the door this morning. We will warm up to the upper 40s to lower 50s around lunchtime and temperatures will be around our average this time of year, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s by the late afternoon hours.

