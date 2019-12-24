Out-the-door Forecast for Tuesday, December 24th

Temperatures will begin on the chilly side this morning in the Concho Valley, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for most of the viewing area. We will warm up to where we were yesterday with temperatures in the mid 60s by lunchtime and the low-to-mid 70s by the late afternoon hours.

