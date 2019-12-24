Out-the-door Forecast for Tuesday, December 24th

Temperatures will begin on the chilly side this morning in the Concho Valley, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s for most of the viewing area. We will warm up to where we were yesterday with temperatures in the mid 60s by lunchtime and the low-to-mid 70s by the late afternoon hours.

More Stories for you

• Santa Claus arrived to San Angelo early during Heritage Park’s Christmas celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In downtown San Angelo Monday evening, Santa Claus arrived early at Heritage Park. He was…

• A Warm Christmas Ahead. Could it be a Record Breaker?

San Angelo, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – Everyone in the Concho Valley rose into the 70s for today and we can expect these warm…

• San Angelo named to “True West” magazine “Best of the West”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “True West” magazine is featuring San Angelo and two downtown businesses in its January…

• More DPS Troopers will be on patrol this holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’re traveling for Christmas and New Years over the next week, expect to see more troopers on…

• KLST Weather Forecast; Monday December 23, 2019

These warm temperatures continue for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with most of us rising into the mid to upper…

• Baptist Retirement Community receives five-star ratings

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to a recent press release, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently completed…