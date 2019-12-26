Out-the-door Forecast for Thursday, December 26th

Temperatures will start off on the cool side with most of the Concho Valley in the mid-to-upper 40s with some low 50s in our southern counties as you start your day. We will warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s for most of the Concho Valley. While it has been warm this week, this weekend is expected to cool these warm temperatures off.

