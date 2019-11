SAN ANGELO, TX - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 held a community Thanksgiving dinner attended by members and their families. Close to 100 people attended the potluck style meal. The VFW provided four turkeys which were donated, and six hams in addition to what was brought by local residents.

"One thing you [have to] remember is, we are a veterans organization for the veterans," said post commander Chuck Chapman. "A lot of these people here are young people, and old people. Maybe only have two people in the house, they can come here, they don't have to worry about it. They've got their Thanksgiving dinner all ready for them."