Out-the-door Forecast for Friday, January 3rd

You may want to consider grabbing the jacket as you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of the Concho Valley to begin our day. Due to the cold front that passed through, we will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s by lunch time and upper 50s by the late afternoon hours. Expect temperatures to be closer to 70s for the weekend.

More Stories for you

• How to stick with your New Year’s fitness resolution

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get back in shape, experts say one of the hardest parts…

• KLST Weather Forecast; January 2, 2020

Another night of overcast conditions as a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will mostly be dry but we…

• Paulette Schell with ADACCV talks about their new collaboration with the San Angelo Symphony Guild: Art, Music, & Recovery

Paulette Schelle with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley stops by to talk with Kristen about…

• CVHP News: January 2, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 2nd

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! People in the Concho Valley celebrating…