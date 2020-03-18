Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Our Water: upcoming watering restriction changes

Local News

Changes in days and times for residential watering

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo is preparing to roll out revised watering restrictions for residents and businesses aimed at conserving water beginning in spring and continuing through the summer months. The change in timing and number of days is part of a recurring annual cycle based on water supply.

“The water conservation plan dictates how often city residents can water their lawn; starting April 1, that schedule does change to twice every seven days,” explained San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “Currently we’re at once every seven days, but as of April 1, you won’t be allowed to water during the hours of noon to 6pm.”

Additional steps residents can take include picking up one of the water conservation kits available from the city. City staff also encourages people to report illegal watering or runoff on the city website, or by calling 325-657-4409.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.