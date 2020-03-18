Our Water: upcoming watering restriction changes

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo is preparing to roll out revised watering restrictions for residents and businesses aimed at conserving water beginning in spring and continuing through the summer months. The change in timing and number of days is part of a recurring annual cycle based on water supply.

“The water conservation plan dictates how often city residents can water their lawn; starting April 1, that schedule does change to twice every seven days,” explained San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “Currently we’re at once every seven days, but as of April 1, you won’t be allowed to water during the hours of noon to 6pm.”

Additional steps residents can take include picking up one of the water conservation kits available from the city. City staff also encourages people to report illegal watering or runoff on the city website, or by calling 325-657-4409.