OUR WATER: Texas rain season set to start

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo and parts of the Concho Valley received a small amount of rain recently. With the ground as dry as it has been, the recent rain did not absorb well. Also, there also was not enough to generate any run-off. These points may have people wondering when waterways will recharge.

“Rainfall amounts average anywhere from 1/100 of an inch to 3/10 and there might have been isolated areas of 1/2 inch,” explains Hector Guerrero, a National Weather Service and Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “But again, with the drought that’s ongoing right now, we’ve been in a moderate drought, and there are some areas from ballinger and north that are in a severe drought. So that’s the big story right now is, we are in a drought. It’s going to take a widespread rainfall to help us to get out of this moderate drought. Let me just say this about these droughts, once you’re in a drought, it’s sometimes hard to get out of it. The good news is we are in that time of year when rains are supposed to begin this part of Texas.”

As the rainy season begins in Texas, NWS staff want people to remember that much needed rain can often lead to much dreaded flooding. As such, it is noteworthy that rain chances are rising soon.

“Beginning about September 18,” said Guerrero, “through September 24 we’re looking at 45% chance of above average rainfall and a 33% chance of near normal with about a 12% chance of below normal, for that period.”

The region’s crops, rivers and reservoirs will surely benefit, but if flooding does occur, Guerrero reminds everyone to turn around don’t drown.