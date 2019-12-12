OUR WATER: sewer main repair expected to take weeks

SAN ANGELO, TX – City of San Angelo crews worked through the night to get a bypass system in place on the sewer main collapse that occured on North Oaks street at the loop. A system of lines is now diverting sewage around the break in the 24 inch line back into the city sewer system. Crews are now in the process of planning a way to repair the break, which is right under the lanes of Houston Harte. City staff say they plan to use a boring machine to try to get to the break and put in a new line.

“We have excavated a very large section of the right of way on the north side of the loop,” explained Allison Strube, water utility director for the city of San Angelo. “We have found where that pipe trench is and we hope to get a boring machine through that existing pipe trench and hopefully pull new pipe through that system. But, it will take some time, this will not happen in days but as soon as we have a timeline we will make the public aware of that.”

Residents around the Concho River were warned about the sewage leak, something that has happened before but not something San Angelo is accustomed to. “We have experienced sewer collapses before of mains,” said Strube. “Not of this size or in this kind of location [though]. Due to the overpass in this area we can’t just dig up the line and make that repair. We’re operating blind a little bit on either side of the loop and having to work basically from the exterior to get the repair on the interior of the line.”

While work continues the frontage roads on each side of the work area at Pecan and Oakes as well as the off ramps will be closed to traffic.