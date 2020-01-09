OUR WATER: sewer line work will cause temporary road closure

SAN ANGELO, TX – A sewer pipe rehabilitation is planned on the Central High School campus and along Harris Avenue which will cause a temporary street closures.

“The project is a sewer rehabilitation project including sewer lines and manholes primarily focused on the central high school area,” explained Andy Vecellio, the assistant director of water utilities for the city of San Angelo. “As well as along west harris, and a little bit out in the Bentwood area.”

The total length being replaced is approximately 1,700 feet of 18” sewer line and 2,000 feet of 12” sewer line. The existing sewer lines are aged clay and cast iron pipe.

“This type of construction is a preventative measure, so that way we can get into these own sewer lines before problems occur,” said Vecellio. “We know they’re problem areas and we can address them by using this innovative construction method. Again with the least disturbance as possible and improve our sewer system without having surgery circumstances happened similar to that sewer collapse that happened under the Loop.”

For this project, Veterans Memorial Drive from W. Beauregard Avenue to W. 1st Street will be closed for utility work. The road closure, and the Harris Avenue pedestrian detour, will be from 8p.m. to 6a.m. for several nights.

“We’re repairing them doing a cured in-place pipe process with a company called Insituform,” Vecellio continued. “That’s going to basically give us a new sewer line, inside the existing sewer line.”

