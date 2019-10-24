OUR WATER: San Angelo receives 56 million in water funding

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Water Development Board has approved a $56,000,000 low interest loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the city of San Angelo

According to San angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube, that money will be used to expand the city’s access to the Hickory Aquifer. “That involves drilling five additional wells and adding treatment capacity to get us up to that 12 million gallons a day that is the full allocation for the aquifer system,” explained Strube.

That 12 million is up from the 8 million gallons a day currently being drawn up, and brings the total of wells up from 15 to 20. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2021. The city has the option in the future build an additional three wells, but that is not slated to be part of the current project.

The expanded water access is much needed, as the Hickory Aquifer is part of the city’s long term plan to reduce the community’s dependence on surface water reservoirs.