OUR WATER: rain levels in 2019 versus 2018

SAN ANGELO, TX – Much of the Concho Valley appears to be in a moderate to severe drought. While it is true that we have received far less rain in 2019 than in 2018, the amount is still about average.

“We’ve received about half the amount of rainfall we did in 2018 and in looking at the lake levels and in the rivers and creeks, it does show,” said Upper Colorado River Authority operations director Chuck Brown. “Our reservoir levels are still at above our historical [levels]. Historically speaking, looking at historical river levels and the flows, the flows are at or above what we’ve seen over the normal period of time.”

2018 saw 34 inches of rain which was a boone to local water supplies, but also caused severe flooding. As we head into winter, with only 16 inches logged this year and area water reservoirs about half full, conservation will be key.