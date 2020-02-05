Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Current Weather

Submit Weather Pics

Our Water: golden algae bloom in Spence causes minor concern

Local News

Fish kill could impact fishing and upcoming trout stock

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO – Over the past few months a noticeable golden algae bloom has struck E.V. Spence Reservoir, causing a minor fish kill. This may in turn impact those wishing to fish or otherwise enjoy E.V. Spence. While the recent fish kill and algae bloom may be minor, Texas Parks and Wildlife staff are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for warmer weather.

“Once Spring gets here and the bloom is over, myself being the fisheries biologist, I’ll be out there and will sample the lake,” explained Lynn Wright, the district fisheries biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife. ” We’ll sample the fish populations to see what effects that golden algae bloom had on it. How many fish we lost, and based on those findings, it’ll give me an indication whether we need to stock more fish to kind of make up for any losses.”

The golden algae typically impacts all gill-breathing animals, which is why at current levels only smaller bait fish have been impacted. With golden algae being a concern during colder weather, during the summer months, blue-green algae becomes an issue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't delay, nominate today!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.