Our Water: city awards contract for river bank work

SAN ANGELO, TX – Two areas along the Concho River near Central High School have been blocked off and will soon undergo river bank stabilization work. The key reasons for the project are safety concerns for users of the trails and streets, as well as beautification, along the Concho River.

“There’s several reasons for doing this one is beautification,” explained city construction manager Alfonso Torres. “We want a good quality of life, here in San Angelo and we recognize that the river is a big part of that. So we want to maintain the riverbanks and the river walks as as as best we can. It’s also a public safety issue. We don’t want the sections collapsing while people are walking by. We want to make sure that’s safe as well.”

The city estimates 60 days to complete work on these two areas and advise caution in the meantime. San Angelo city council recently awarded the river bank stabilization project contract to Compact Conservation and Construction.

“The bid that was awarded was for bank stabilization in two specific areas over by the park’s headquarters on Veterans Memorial Drive,” said Torres. “This is a bend of the river over behind central high school. There [are] two areas where the bank is as collapsed. And one of them has taken part of the trail with it, that existing running trail.”

City staff say they hope to eventually complete work on river banks all the way down to Bell. Following work, the city will replace several trees that may be lost.