Our Water: bottled water an important resource throughout community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the midst of the ongoing Corona outbreak, with people isolating at home, many are inclined to stock up on essentials. One such essential, needed every day by everyone, is water. After the initial panic buying depleted store shelves across the country, H-E-B and other large retailers worked diligently to restock. Now, they’ve even begun lifting some purchase limits.

Nick George of San Angelo HEB explained why supply chain had an impact on how stocked the shelves looked in weeks prior. “On the supply side they have to have a Q.A. hold where they produce product,” said George. “The manufacturers have to test it, it’s got to meet certain requirements. Then it has to sit there for a period of time but then they retest it again, to make sure that still meets the requirements for that for that water.”

Even as restrictions are lifted, store staff still say it is important not to hoard resources. Specifically bottled and distilled water, as that is used not only for drinking but also for infants and those using C-PAP machines. “The bottled waters their distilled water is a big one as well because people use them for, you know, baby formula and C-PAP machines and so the demand for those is is equally as high, and certainly see more people interested in buying, you know, a bread a water system where it’s some sort of water filtration element.”

Then, there is the hardworking staff of the HEB family to consider as well. “The biggest thing to keep in mind is that people are working around the clock on the raw material side, on the supply side transportation side and on the retail side to make sure that we can stay in stock so so folks can get what they need for their families,” George continued. “It is a 24/7 job before all this, and it’s a 24/7 job right now and people are working their absolute hardest to bring the goods to the folks here in San Angelo, that they really need.”

For continuing local coverage of the Corona outbreak, click here.

