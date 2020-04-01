Our Water: boat ramps may still be used by members of same family

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo has issued and enforced numerous declarations and stipulations from the state and local level regarding recreational facilities throughout the community. A lot of these are focused on what is open or closed, and how many people can be in the vicinity.

“This includes but is not limited to all theaters, sex oriented businesses, bowling alleys, golf courses, swimming pools, dance studios, parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, beaches, boat ramps, fishing docks, and camping areas, hiking, biking and walking trails may remain open,” detailed city parks and recreation director Carl White in a remote interview with KLST News. “But, at least six feet of distance must remain between people in curry, or activities, other than walking, running or biking is strictly prohibited”

Now, the city has issued clarifications regarding boat ramps and other water recreation areas and foot paths. “Public boat ramps and docks may be used for launching boats, such as at Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes,” explained White. “But, only members of the same household may be on a boat. There shall be no congregating at ramps, docks or parking areas. So yes, it sounds like although the order yesterday said both public boat ramps should use it says here as a clarification that can be by members of the same household”

All of these measures are aimed at protecting public health while also ensuring that essential outdoor and recreation related activities can continue. For more, visit the city website.