OUR WATER: Avenue P detention pond plan and funding approved

SAN ANGELO, TX – As part of ongoing efforts to reduce roadway flooding, the San Angelo city council recently unanimously approved $2,351,118 in funding for work on Avenue P. The approval represents a victory for the city engineering department, which has been pursuing traction on Avenue P for over five years.

“We were able to finally have some action on our Avenue P detention pond,” said Lance Overstreet, the San Angelo city engineer. “Avenue P, the street itself has been an area of flooding that has occurred for 30 to 50 years. It has been a process over the last five to 10 [years] for council to basically procure funds and then have projects set up for this.”

In addition to planning within the budget provided by the city, the engineering firm worked up a video rendering representing the completed project. The project will reduce the number of times annually and severity when area residents experience flooding.

According to city staff, the expected timeline of the project will be 18 to 24 months.