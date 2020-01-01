OUR WATER: a look ahead at 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo took many bold steps in 2019, and is preparing to kick off the 2020’s with numerous important water expansion and improvement projects.​

“Of some things to look forward to for the utility in 2020, one is to continue the efforts that we’re making with the Concho River Project,” said San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “We are still working on those applications, the two necessary applications, one being the bed and banks application and one being the discharge permit.”​

​

Another water project which is already being utilized, and which will likely reach completion sooner, is the Hickory Aquifer expansion.​ The five wells slated to be added will increase the pumping and treatment capacity by four million gallons per day when complete.

Also after the start of the new year, san angelo water billing customers can look forward to more a more secure online experience.​ “On January 2 we will be launching our new online payment portal,” explained Strube. “We’ve been working on this since march of this year when council approved us working with that vendor.​ We have been working behind the scenes to get all the billing and payment portions connected, and we are ready to launch that on January 2.”​

Several new features will be available with the Invoice Cloud system, including pay by text and paperless billing.​ One important note, all customers must sign-up on the new system as user details will not carry over from Click-to-Gov.​

Beyond that, several street and utility projects are also coming up in 2020.​ Most notably the Avenue P detention pond and the Chadbourne overhaul. For full details on these projects, visit the city of San Angelo webpage.​

