Operation Christmas Child prepares to ship out Concho Valley contributions

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Operation Christmas Child, which accepted donations November 16 through November 23 is preparing to ship out this years boxes to communities in need around the world. The hub of Operation Christmas Child for the Concho Valley is the Christian Church of San Angelo.

They’ve been gathering and assembling shoe boxes of supplies, including hygiene, educational and small toys for under privileged communities across the globe. “I encourage anybody, everybody to build a box,” said Frieda Koehn, the Logistics Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child Central Drop-off in San Angelo. “We always collect them in the third week of November, and you can be making them all year round and if you want you can go online.”

The goal of Operation Christmas Child for the Concho Valley was to assemble more than the 6,000 gathered last year. Though covid may have impacted their ability to do so, they remain hopeful. To learn more visit Samaritan’s Purse online.