Online Psych Master’s Degrees earn Top National Rankings

|SAN ANGELO, Tx – Angelo State University’s online Master of Science
(M.S.) degree programs in counseling psychology and applied psychology have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for
2019-20 by multiple higher education resource guides.
ASU’s M.S. in counseling psychology degree is a 60-credit-hour program
that can be completed mostly online. It prepares students to become
licensed psychological associates or licensed professional counselors. It
recently earned the following national rankings:
|PsychDegrees.org – No. 1 in the U.S. among the “10 Most Affordable
Master’s in Counseling Online 2020
”Intelligent.com – No. 13 and “Most Customizable” among the
“Best Online Master’s in Psychology Degree Programs”
ASU’s online M.S. in applied psychology degree program requires 36
credit hours and can be completed totally online or in a hybrid
online/classroom format. An undergraduate degree in psychology is not
required for admission to the program. It recently earned the following
national rankings:
Online-Psychology-Degrees.org – No. 2 in the U.S. among the “Top 15 Master’s in Developmental and Social Psychology Degrees”
Online-Psychology-Degrees.org – No. 9 among the “Top 30 Master’s in Applied Psychology Online Degree Programs”
Online-Psychology-Degrees.org – No. 13 among the “Top 29 Master’s in Clinical Psychology Online Degree Programs”
All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including
accreditation, quality and length of program, tuition costs, online
accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through
the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.
All of ASU’s online and on-campus psychology degree programs are
offered through the Department of Psychology and Sociology within the
Archer College of Health and Human Services. More details are available
at www.angelo.edu/psych.
|Courtesy: Angelo State Office of Communications and Marketing