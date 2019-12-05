Online Psych Master’s Degrees earn Top National Rankings

Robert Tucker (R) has his peace officer’s license, fire and EMT certifications, and is now a pastor in Comanche, Texas. Completing all this during and after serving in the Air Force for many years.

“In ‘05 I got injured over in Iraq. Laid in bed basically two years, about 30 different procedures and surgeries, told I would never walk again. That pretty much retired me. But as you can see, I’m doing well, walking again, I’m pretty hardheaded. My wife will be guaranteed to tell you that," Tucker said.