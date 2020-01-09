Online Education Master’s Degrees Nationally Ranked

Four of Angelo State University’s online education master’s degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for 2019-20 by several higher education resource guides that specialize in online programs.

All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, flexibility, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.

Through its Department of Curriculum and Instruction, ASU offers multiple online education master’s degrees. These four programs have earned the most recent national rankings:

Master of Education (M.Ed.) in guidance and counseling

M.Ed. in educational administration

Master of Science (M.S.) in professional school counseling

Master of Arts (M.A.) in curriculum and instruction

The online M.Ed. in guidance and counseling has earned the following rankings:



The online M.Ed. in educational administration has earned the following rankings:



The online M.S. in professional school counseling has earned the following ranking:

Intelligent.com – No. 9 and “Best in the South” among the “Best Online Counseling Degree Programs“

The online M.A. in curriculum and instruction has earned the following ranking:

TopEducationDegrees.com – No. 12 among the “20 Most Affordable Online MAT Degrees“

More details on all of ASU’s available online education master’s degree programs can be found at angelo.edu/ci.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing