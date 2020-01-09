Online Education Master’s Degrees Nationally Ranked

Four of Angelo State University’s online education master’s degree programs have been ranked among the best and most affordable in the nation for 2019-20 by several higher education resource guides that specialize in online programs.
All the guides use similar criteria for their rankings, including accreditation, quality and length of program, flexibility, tuition costs, online accessibility and school reputation. Data is primarily collected through the National Center for Education Statistics and school websites.
Through its Department of Curriculum and Instruction, ASU offers multiple online education master’s degrees. These four programs have earned the most recent national rankings:
- Master of Education (M.Ed.) in guidance and counseling
- M.Ed. in educational administration
- Master of Science (M.S.) in professional school counseling
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in curriculum and instruction
The online M.Ed. in guidance and counseling has earned the following rankings:
- BestCollegesOnline.org – No. 2 in the U.S. among the “25 Affordable Accelerated Master’s in Psychology Online Programs“
- CollegeValuesOnline.com – No. 5 among the “Top 20 Accelerated Master’s in School Counseling Online Programs”
- CollegeValuesOnline.com – No. 7 among the “Top Master’s in Counseling Degrees Online“
- Intelligent.com – No. 20 and “Most Experienced Faculty” among the “Best Online Master’s in School Counseling Degree Programs“
The online M.Ed. in educational administration has earned the following rankings:
- Intelligent.com – No. 3 and “Most Affordable” among the “Best Online Master’s in Education Administration Degree Programs“
- AffordableSchools.net – No. 13 among the “25 Most Affordable Online Master’s of Educational Leadership and Administration Degrees“
The online M.S. in professional school counseling has earned the following ranking:
- Intelligent.com – No. 9 and “Best in the South” among the “Best Online Counseling Degree Programs“
The online M.A. in curriculum and instruction has earned the following ranking:
- TopEducationDegrees.com – No. 12 among the “20 Most Affordable Online MAT Degrees“
More details on all of ASU’s available online education master’s degree programs can be found at angelo.edu/ci.
Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communication and Marketing