One person dead in rollover accident in the 1000 Block of North Howard Street

UPDATE: San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the rollover accident.

Just before 5:30 this morning, San Angelo police were dispatched to the area of North Howard and Coleman for the report of a single vehicle crash with entrapment.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and the driver was deceased. the driver, a 26 year-old female, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Susan Werner.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling in the 1000 Block of North Howard, going Southbound, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then flipped on its side and slid where it collided with a brick retaining wall.

After colliding with the wall, the vehicle continued traveling southbound, flipped another time, landed on it’s roof, and came to rest after hitting an A-E-P Power pole.

Alcohol and speed were identified as main contributors to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more information as it becomes available.