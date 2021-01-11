One dead in weekend rollover

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — A San Angelo man lost his life in a crash 10 miles east of the city, according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety today, Monday, January 11, 2021.

Based on a preliminary investigation the DPS has determined that Derell Dean Payne, of San Angelo, was traveling toward the city on Saturday evening, January 9, on FM 765. For unknown reasons his vehicle, a Ford F-150 towing a trailer, drifted off of the roadway and struck a culvert, causing both the vehicle and the trailer to roll over. Payne was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Fred Buck.