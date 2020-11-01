Old Central Fire House donated a $500 check to the Laura W. Bush Institute for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The donation made by Old Central Fire Station Bed and Brew will go towards breast cancer research

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Late this past week, Old Central Fire House donated a $500 check to a representative from the Laura W. Bush Institution from their fundraiser for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the past three weeks, Old Central has been collecting funds for their donation. The donation made by Old Central Fire Station Bed and Brew will go towards breast cancer research.

“We decided that we do some things just to help out such a great organization,” Old Central Firehouse Manager Michele Babish said. “So today we presented them with a check for $500 and we just feel like the Laura W. Bush Foundation does a lot for our community.”

“We really appreciate the donation from the Old Central firehouse to the Laura Bush Institute,” Laura W. Bush Institute Regional Director Susan Wilkinson expressed. “This money will go to our breast cancer treatment plan which is used 100% local here in San Angelo and our surrounding counties.”

To learn more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the work of the Laura W. bush institute for women’s health, visit the Angelo State website.

