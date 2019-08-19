Officials stress road safety as children head back to school

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the first day of classes for San Angelo ISD students approaches, authorities want everyone to be mindful of children (and the law) when they hit the road.

Officers will be running speed enforcement in school zones over the next few weeks. Everyone must abide by the speed limit when in an active school zone.

Any use of portable communication devices such as cell phones and iPads is also prohibited when in an active school zone.

Officials want to remind everyone that school cross guards are considered traffic controllers, and drivers must abide by their directions.

Drivers must also be mindful of school buses. When a red light is activated on a school bus, traffic on both sides of an undivided highway must stop and wait until the red light is off before proceeding.

“As with any traffic violation, there’s consequences and those consequences are fines. It’s easier to just abide by the rules of the road and follow traffic laws to ensure everybody’s safety,” said Sgt. Tim Coffman, SAPD Community Services Division.

Sgt. Coffman wants parents with children who will be walking to and from school to remind them to also be careful. He says children in this situation should walk in the opposite direction that traffic is going, cross the street only at intersections and walk without distractions such as listening to music with earbuds.

Following all traffic laws will ensure the safety of both children and drivers as a new school year begins.