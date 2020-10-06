October 6, 2020 San Angelo City Council meeting recap

The first in-person San Angelo City Council meeting in months was held this week. Council members were separated by clear partitions and all wore masks.

The meeting began with three proclamations:

October 4-10 was proclaimed Fire Prevention Week

October 5 was proclaimed World Habitat Day 2020 and Affordable Housing Day

October 11-17 was proclaimed Emergency Nurses’ Week

Mayor Brenda Gunter then addressed the ongoing pandemic and local testing numbers.

“Our positivity rate for the past five weeks has stayed below 10 percent and our hospitalizations have continued to drop. This past week our positivity rate was 7.7, up from last week’s 6.8 but still below the 10 percent. We are doing more tests than we were on July 17th and yet the positivity rates continue to stay low,” Gunter said.

The state of the City’s economy and unemployment rates were also commented on by the mayor.

“We are a city of small business; we are not a city of large corporations. Lost business means loss of employment. Loss of revenue means the potential that a business might not be able to survive. Every business deserves the opportunity to be successful. Before the pandemic we had an unemployment rate of 3 percent. Today it is over 7 percent. That means people, families, and businesses are suffering mentally, financially, and emotionally. We need each of you to continue to support our local business. They are the backbone of this community. Without your support they cannot succeed,” Gunter said.

The next City Council meeting is October 20 at 8:30 a.m. The City Council meets every first and third Thursday of the month.