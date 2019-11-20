November 19, 2019 LIDAR Traffic Enforcement Operation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in ten (10) school zones. A total of twenty-four (24) citations and ten (10) warnings were issued.

Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR was conducted in the 4300 block of West Houston Harte’s westbound traffic. A total of sixty-two (62) citations and fourteen (14) warnings were issued.

Citation Breakdown:

School Zones

Other/Misc. Violations: 7

No Insurance: 1

No Seat belt: 1

Speeding: 15

Warnings: 10

Houston Harte

Speeding: 47 (Highest speed: 91 mph.)

Driving While License Invalid: 2

Other/Misc. Violations: 9

No Driver’s License: 2

No Insurance: 2

Warnings: 14

The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk by speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults, are less visible due to their size, and they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.

When approaching a school zone, slow down. The few seconds you may save speeding through a school zone is not worth the fine, but more importantly, it’s not worth the life of a child.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department